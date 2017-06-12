CRIMESTOPPERS: Up to $1,000 reward offered for info on attempted robbery suspect

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who attempted to rob a Fountain Plaza Bank.

The suspect pictured attempted to rob the Five Star Bank located at 40-50 Fountain Plaza, passing a note to a clerk that said “This is a robbery, I am armed, do not push the silent alarm until I leave.”

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

 

The note also stated that the suspect had a partner outside who would fire and asked for 10s, 20s, 50s, and 100s.

The suspect did not get any cash. He reached over the counter and grabbed the note back before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the pictured individual is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716‐867‐6161.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s