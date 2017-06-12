CRIMESTOPPERS: Up to $1,000 reward offered for info on attempted robbery suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who attempted to rob a Fountain Plaza Bank.

The suspect pictured attempted to rob the Five Star Bank located at 40-50 Fountain Plaza, passing a note to a clerk that said “This is a robbery, I am armed, do not push the silent alarm until I leave.”

The note also stated that the suspect had a partner outside who would fire and asked for 10s, 20s, 50s, and 100s.

The suspect did not get any cash. He reached over the counter and grabbed the note back before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the pictured individual is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716‐867‐6161.