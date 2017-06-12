Local animal clinic treats dog with 72 ticks

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda animal clinic treated a dog with 72 ticks last week.

It took veterinarians at the Brighton-Eggert Animal Clinic more than an hour to get them all off.

Now, the dog is recovering with antibiotics.

The owner told veterinarians she noticed a few ticks after a walk near the I-990 northbound, but had no idea there were so many.

Veterinarians at the clinic say it’s an unusual case, but just about every day, an owner comes in for a tick check — an increase from last year.

Dr. Alyce Schaefer says “They love the woody, tall, grassy areas. Any time you’re going to a park, the tall grass is what you have to look out for. They’re sneaky; They can grab out and get on your pet or you.”

She says always do a full pat down after a walk, especially checking between the toes, and around the ears.