Local animal clinic treats dog with 72 ticks

News 4 Staff Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda animal clinic treated a dog with 72 ticks last week.

It took veterinarians at the Brighton-Eggert Animal Clinic more than an hour to get them all off.

Now, the dog is recovering with antibiotics.

The owner told veterinarians she noticed a few ticks after a walk near the I-990 northbound, but had no idea there were so many.

Veterinarians at the clinic say it’s an unusual case, but just about every day, an owner comes in for a tick check — an increase from last year.

Dr. Alyce Schaefer says “They love the woody, tall, grassy areas. Any time you’re going to a park, the tall grass is what you have to look out for. They’re sneaky; They can grab out and get on your pet or you.”

She says always do a full pat down after a walk, especially checking between the toes, and around the ears.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s