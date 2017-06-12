Man faces criminal sex charges in Chautauqua County

By Published:

CASSADEGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cassadega man has been charged with criminal sexual charges.

Steven C. Morris, Jr., 32, of Hall Road, was charged Friday with first degree criminal sexual act, a B felony, and predatory sexual assault against a child, an A-II felony.

According to a report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Morris was arrested on a warrant in the Town of Charlotte Friday evening.

It is alleged that Morris engaged in sexual conduct with a person less than 11 years old in April 2017.

He was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court and committed to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash or $300,000 property bail.

 

