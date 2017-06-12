New study says changing your sleep schedule could hurt your heart

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you stick to your normal schedule this past weekend, or did you stay up late, maybe pushing your sleep schedule off a bit.

It happens all the time. A new study shows altering your sleep schedule could be putting your health at risk.

The experts call it “social jet lag.” They define it as a mismatch between your body’s biological clock and your normal sleep pattern.

Researchers linked the pattern with depression and other problems.

The new study from the University of Arizona looked at 1,000 adults between the ages of 22 and 60.

The “social jet lag” makes you feel fatigued, puts you in a worse mood and increases your chances of having heart disease.

With every hour that sleep is shifted, the researchers found you are about 11 percent more likely to have heart disease.

The study, which still needs peer review and has not yet been published, shows the significance of keeping your sleep on schedule. It is being presented at a conference.

