New study says changing your sleep schedule could hurt your heart

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you stick to your normal schedule this past weekend, or did you stay up late, maybe pushing your sleep schedule off a bit.

It happens all the time. A new study shows altering your sleep schedule could be putting your health at risk.

The experts call it “social jet lag.” They define it as a mismatch between your body’s biological clock and your normal sleep pattern.

Researchers linked the pattern with depression and other problems.

The new study from the University of Arizona looked at 1,000 adults between the ages of 22 and 60.

The “social jet lag” makes you feel fatigued, puts you in a worse mood and increases your chances of having heart disease.

With every hour that sleep is shifted, the researchers found you are about 11 percent more likely to have heart disease.

The study, which still needs peer review and has not yet been published, shows the significance of keeping your sleep on schedule. It is being presented at a conference.

MORE | Learn more about the study here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s