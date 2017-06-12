News 4 Premier Prospect: Timothy Liljegren

Liljegren's style of play fits what the Sabres need most, but his draft stock appears to be simmering

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our fourth News 4 Premier Prospect is Timothy Liljegren, a Swedish defenseman who prides himself on his unique offensive abilities but has slipped down draft boards after a topsy-turvy 2016-17 season, to the point the Vancouer Canucks declined to meet with him at the NHL Combine.

Here’s the lowdown on Liljegren:

Position:

Defense (right shot)

Height/Weight:

6’0, 192 lbs

Team:

Rögle BK

In one sentence: 

At one point a potential top-five pick based off his raw skating and puck-moving abilities, Liljegren’s bout with mononucleosis led to a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, but scouts remain encouraged that he could live up to the high billing of comparisons to Oliver Ekman-Larsson, albeit with a lower draft selection.

 

