LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to five years in jail for assaulting a 3-year-old child.

Desmond Bitting, 25, was sentenced on Monday for an incident involving a young boy.

Bitting previously served time related to weapon possession in 2010 and served another sentence for assault in 2014.

In addition to jail time for the assault against the 3-year-old, Bitting was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.