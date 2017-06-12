Northbound North Grand Island Bridge to have nightly lane closures

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nightly closures are scheduled for the Northbound North Grand Island Bridge as the bridge receives a $8.4 million improvement project.

Traffic for the Northbound North Grand Island Bridge on the Niagara Thruway (I-190) will be shifted to a single lane on the Southbound North Grand Island Bridge during work times.

Work on the bridge is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday, and 11 p.m. through 8 a.m. Friday.

Overhead lane designation signals will be activated during the construction period.

The $8.4 million deck overlay project includes concrete deck repairs, installation of new bridge joints, and a new polyester concrete overlay on the bridge’s deck.