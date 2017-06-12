Olean man accused of killing his wife pleads ‘not guilty’

By Published: Updated:

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man accused of killing his wife pleaded ‘not guilty’ on Monday morning.

Edward Smith Jr., 50, had been charged with manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of murder after an incident during Mother’s Day weekend.

According to a dispatch tape, a male caller, who police indicated to be Smith, called 911 and told the dispatcher “I murdered my wife with a knife.”

Investigators say that when police arrived at his Olean House apartment, Kathy Smith had been found lying on a bed with a butcher’s knife sticking out of her chest.

Smith will be back in court in August.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s