Olean man accused of killing his wife pleads ‘not guilty’

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man accused of killing his wife pleaded ‘not guilty’ on Monday morning.

Edward Smith Jr., 50, had been charged with manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of murder after an incident during Mother’s Day weekend.

According to a dispatch tape, a male caller, who police indicated to be Smith, called 911 and told the dispatcher “I murdered my wife with a knife.”

Investigators say that when police arrived at his Olean House apartment, Kathy Smith had been found lying on a bed with a butcher’s knife sticking out of her chest.

Smith will be back in court in August.