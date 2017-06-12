Schumer: Trump’s plan for air traffic control system could mean higher costs for flyers

News 4 Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y (WIVB) — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump’s plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system could mean higher costs for flyers.

Last week, President Trump made the announcement, saying airports around the country are “stuck in the ancient times.”

On Sunday, Sen. Schumer said this plan would give airlines too much control over costs.

Schumer also said that during any national security emergency, privatization could hurt communication between air traffic control controllers and the Department of Defense.

President Trump says air traffic control operations should be separated from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s