Schumer: Trump’s plan for air traffic control system could mean higher costs for flyers

ALBANY, N.Y (WIVB) — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump’s plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system could mean higher costs for flyers.

Last week, President Trump made the announcement, saying airports around the country are “stuck in the ancient times.”

On Sunday, Sen. Schumer said this plan would give airlines too much control over costs.

Schumer also said that during any national security emergency, privatization could hurt communication between air traffic control controllers and the Department of Defense.

President Trump says air traffic control operations should be separated from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).