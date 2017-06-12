Boston State Road reopens after scrapyard fire

NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Commuters who usually take part of Boston State Road to school or work had to find a different route for part of Monday morning.

Boston State Road was closed for hours between South Abbott and Thornwood because of a fire at a scrapyard for an auto repair shop.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday and crews were on scene until around 5:30 a.m. fighting the flames and containing the fire.

Fire officials say a 60’x60′ debris pile was burning for hours. “Looks like a lot of scrap materials and a lot of refuse of various types. I can’t really give a good determination of what’s burning. A lot of steel on top but underneath is a deep-seated fire that we’re working on getting to right now,” said North Boston Fire Chief Thomas Ricotta.

The owner of the scrapyard was on the scene with an excavator, helping move the debris around to give firefighters better access to what is burning.

Crews from eleven different companies were on scene or on standby to help.

Fire officials say it was a chore just to get back to the fire scene, which is a couple hundred yards off the road.

Crews staged on Boston State Road and had to run lines across the street, prompting the road closure.

Firefighters began moving equipment out of the area shortly after 5 a.m. and had the scene cleared by a few minutes after 5:30.

While Boston State Road was closed, commuters were advised to take Back Creek or Rice Hill Road to Route 219.