Search for woman missing from boat near Presque Isle suspended

BUFFALO, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y.  (WIVB) – The Coast Guard has suspended their search for a missing woman who presumably fell overboard from a 52-foot boat on Lake Erie on Sunday.

The name of the woman is not being released.

The Coast Guard and partnering agencies conducted a search for nearly 30 hours, covering the equivalent of more than 1,400 sq. miles.

“With great sadness, we report that active search operations for the missing woman have been suspended,” Capt. Joseph DuFresne, commander of Coast Guard Sector Buffalo, said.   “I am proud of the dauntless effort by the Coast Guard teams and our local and Canadian response partners. However, despite these heroic efforts we were unable to locate the woman. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as they deal with this tragedy.”

The Coast Guard received a call about a woman who had fallen overboard from the boat near Presque Isle.

 

Crews from Coast Guard Station Erie and Air Station Detroit began the search and were later joined by a crew aboard a C-130 aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force, along with multiple local agencies.

Other local agencies involved in the search included the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Fish and Game, and the Lake Shore, Lake City, West Lake and Northeast Fire Departments.

