BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tonight’s Slow Roll Buffalo’s Larkinville Ride will include the Seneca-Babcock, Clinton-Bailey, Kaisertown, Lovejoy and Broadway-Fillmore neighborhoods.

Riders will be traveling on Seneca Street, Clinton Street, Ogden Street, Broadway Avenue, William Street, Jefferson Avenue, and Swan Street, returning for an afterparty at Larkin Square and Hydraulic Hearth.

The ride will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Riders will meet up at 5:30 p.m. at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.