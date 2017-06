BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — June 12’s Erie County SPCA visitor was not a dog this time, but instead, a cat.

Ethan came to News 4 looking for a home.

The three-month-old black and white kitten was born as part of a large litter. The SPCA describes him as “very friendly and energetic.”

If you are interested in adopting Ethan, call the SPCA serving Erie County at (716) 875-7360.