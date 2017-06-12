The Hope Project grants new start for kids of Niagara Falls man killed in house fire

Related Coverage The Hope Project wants to help families struggling to make ends meet

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The family of a Niagara Falls man who was killed in a house fire is getting a new start. An organization has collected enough donations to furnish an entire new home for them.

40-year-old David Guarino of Niagara Falls was pronounced dead, when fire crews pulled him from his burning home on 74th Street near Perry Avenue.

According to investigators, the fire started in the back of home just after 8 o’clock. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Guarino was the only person inside the home at the time. He leaves behind three children, ages four to 15. That includes Nora Guarino, 4.

For her, it’s all about the little things. Her aunt, Angela London said, “Bringing that smile, that light back to her, meant so much and material things come and go, but that hope and love you need that to stay strong, she helped with that.”

The family is working with The Hope Project to put their life back together. Dee Miller started the organization. She said, “If your entire house disappeared, what would it cost you to replace those things?”

The Hope Project accepts what they call “donations with dignity,” giving families everything “new” to make them feel as “normal” as possible. Even during tough times. Miller said, “We want to give what we ourselves would keep in our home. If I’m going to have her child sit on that couch, I’m going to be sure my child would sit on that couch too.”

If you’re interested in helping out, The organization is a 501-C3 certified, which means your donations are tax deductible.

You can learn more about the organization on their Facebook page here.