Two people stopped with guns in carry-on bags at Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Upstate New York residents were stopped at Greater Rochester International Airport Monday with guns in their carry-on bags.

The incidents are not believed to be related.

A Hemlock, New York man was found to be in possession of a 9 mm gun that was loaded with seven bullets, as well as a magazine loaded with seven more bullets early Monday morning. TSA agents spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray.

A few hours later, a Newark, New York man was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun along with a six-bullet magazine in his carry-on bag. His gun was also found when the carry-on bag entered the security checkpoint X-ray.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was contacted in both situations. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the checkpoints and took possession of the firearms. There was no impact to airport operations.

These are the first two guns that TSA officers at ROC have spotted at the checkpoint so far this year.

No guns were detected at the airport’s checkpoint in 2016. Five were caught in 2015.

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.