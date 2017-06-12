VIDEO: Kenny Award winners appear on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenny Awards recognize western New York high school students for their exceptional work in theater.

Plays, musicals, actors and actresses are honored by the award ceremony’s committee.

The 2017 winner of Best Actress, Maple Grove High School’s Grace Auer, and Best Actor winner, Frontier Central High School’s Ian Hayes, appeared on Wake Up! Monday morning. The two will soon be headed to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, otherwise known as the “Jimmy Awards,” in New York City.

