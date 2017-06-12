Williamsville man sentenced on child pornography possession charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Williamsville man has been sentenced on child pornography possession charges.

Troy Malecki, 49, of Williamsville, was convicted of possession of child pornography depicting minors less than 12 years of age. He was sentenced to five years in prison by a U.S. Senior District judge.

The assistant U.S. attorney handling Malecki’s case stated that the defendant was part of an online community dedicated to the exchange and discussion of child pornography.

Agents from the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Malecki’s residence in Sept. 2015, where they seized his cell phone, which contained more than 850 images of child pornography. Some of the images depicted prepubescent children less than 12 years old, and some depicted violence.