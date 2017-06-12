Yemeni national accused of holding Buffalo girl hostage, marrying her off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It will be Friday before the brother of one of the members of the Lackawanna Six finds out whether he’ll be released on bail while he’s awaiting trial on federal charges of extortion.
Federal authorities said Yousef Goba, 43, held his then-13-year-old niece against her will starting in the summer of 2014, and eventually threatened the girl’s father — Goba’s brother-in-law — to pay a ransom, or he would marry her off to a man in Yemen.
The girl’s family is from Buffalo, and travel often to Yemen. Goba is from Yemen, and was arrested June 2 at JFK International Airport as he was trying to enter the United States.
Yahya Goba and five others pleaded guilty to federal charges of supporting terrorism. Authorities say they were the first Americans to train with Osama Bin Laden in Afghanistan. They were arrested in 2002, and each served between seven and 10 years in prison. Most of them are now living back in western New York.
As of September, federal authorities said the young girl had been married off to Yousef Goba’s brother-in-law in a small village in Yemen.