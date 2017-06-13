Bills open mandatory mini-camp

Kyle Williams and LeSean McCoy sidelined with injury and illness.

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There were a couple of big missing pieces at day one of Bills minicamp. Kyle Williams was sidelined with neck stiffness and LeSean McCoy was absent with a stomach virus.

With McCoy missing, Jonathan Williams gobbled up some extra reps. With Mike Gillislee leaving for the Patriots, Williams is trying to secure a spot as the number two running back.

“He has taken advantage of the opportunity that he has been given and that is the important part of this,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “He is in his second year and his development is key to our success moving forward.”

“Shady is someone that I have learned a lot from and I keep mentioning him a lot,” Williams said after practice. “He is a play maker, he isn’t just a running back. He can run the ball between the tackles outside, line up outside.”

“This offense definitely fits his skills as a running back,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor added. “I think he is going to make plays in this offense. I am going to look forward to seeing him.”

Installation of the new offense, defense and special is complete. Players on both sides of the ball are adjusting to the new scheme.

“Terminology is different but once you get that down it is about training your eyes,” offseason acquisition Micah Hyde said. “So, I am training my eyes and trying to get used to this defense and go out and make plays.”

The team did make one roster move on Tuesday, releasing tight end Blake Annen.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s