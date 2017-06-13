Bills open mandatory mini-camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There were a couple of big missing pieces at day one of Bills minicamp. Kyle Williams was sidelined with neck stiffness and LeSean McCoy was absent with a stomach virus.

With McCoy missing, Jonathan Williams gobbled up some extra reps. With Mike Gillislee leaving for the Patriots, Williams is trying to secure a spot as the number two running back.

“He has taken advantage of the opportunity that he has been given and that is the important part of this,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “He is in his second year and his development is key to our success moving forward.”

“Shady is someone that I have learned a lot from and I keep mentioning him a lot,” Williams said after practice. “He is a play maker, he isn’t just a running back. He can run the ball between the tackles outside, line up outside.”

“This offense definitely fits his skills as a running back,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor added. “I think he is going to make plays in this offense. I am going to look forward to seeing him.”

Installation of the new offense, defense and special is complete. Players on both sides of the ball are adjusting to the new scheme.

“Terminology is different but once you get that down it is about training your eyes,” offseason acquisition Micah Hyde said. “So, I am training my eyes and trying to get used to this defense and go out and make plays.”

The team did make one roster move on Tuesday, releasing tight end Blake Annen.