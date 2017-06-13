Body found in Lake Ontario

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says a body was found in Lake Ontario Tuesday morning.

A fisherman reported seeing the body shortly before 10:30 a.m. It was seen roughly a mile off of Youngstown.

The United States Coast Guard was able to secure the body and bring it to their Youngstown station.

It is not clear whose body it was, as authorities only identified them as a male.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the person’s death.

Just days ago, another body was pulled from water in the Youngstown area, but that one was found in the Niagara River.