SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with assaulting a child.

Ronald Duman, 26, of Sinclairville, was arrested on Monday after New York State Police responded to a report of a child that had possibly been assaulted.

Troopers began investigating, and they say Duman hit the seven-year-old child in the face, leaving a mark.

The child was treated at a hospital in Jamestown, and Duman was jailed.