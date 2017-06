BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dairy plant that shut down after business turned sour could soon reopen.

The Genesee County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) has talked about a plan to fix up the Mueller Quaker plant in Batavia.

170 people lost their jobs when the $200 million plant closed in 2015, but a new company wants to reopen the plant and bring 230 new jobs to Batavia.

It is not clear how soon that may happen.