Fire breaks out at Quasar Energy in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five fire companies responded to a working chemical fire at Quasar Energy Tuesday around 5 p.m.
The fire has been extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
Quasar Energy is located at 2900 North America Drive.
