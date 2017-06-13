Flag Day celebrations in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many will be celebrating Flag Day on Wednesday as the United States flag reaches its 240th anniversary.

Here is a list of events for the holiday:

BUFFALO

Flag Day Celebration – Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, 1 Naval Park Cove – Find more information here.

9th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony – Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave. – Students march to Forest Lawn at 10 a.m. and the event starts at 10:30.

NIAGARA FALLS

Flag Day Ceremony – Hyde Park, Robbins Dr. – 7-7:30 p.m.