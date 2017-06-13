Food Bank of WNY to expand Chautauqua County operations

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Food Bank of WNY unveiled its new, larger Chautauqua County Distribution Center and its new 26-foot Partners Fighting Hunger delivery truck Tuesday morning.

The project, which was funded by private foundations within the county and corporate partners throughout the region, according to a press release, will help meet the growing demands from Chautauqua County residents.

The new facility is 5,200 square feet larger than the previous location, and the delivery truck will allow the Food Bank of WNY to increase food distribution by more than 2,000 pounds per truckload.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s