Food Bank of WNY to expand Chautauqua County operations

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Food Bank of WNY unveiled its new, larger Chautauqua County Distribution Center and its new 26-foot Partners Fighting Hunger delivery truck Tuesday morning.

The project, which was funded by private foundations within the county and corporate partners throughout the region, according to a press release, will help meet the growing demands from Chautauqua County residents.

The new facility is 5,200 square feet larger than the previous location, and the delivery truck will allow the Food Bank of WNY to increase food distribution by more than 2,000 pounds per truckload.