Getzville taxi service operator gets two years’ probation for false tax return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Getzville man who owned a medical transportation company and taxi service has been sentenced for making and subscribing a false tax return.

Igor Finkelshtein, 45, has been sentenced to two years’ probation and a $20,000 fine.

Finkelshtein operated Buffalo Transportation Inc., which was both a medical transport company and a taxi service. According to prosecutors, a substantial amount of cash derived from the taxi service was not deposited into the BTI corporate account, but into personal bank accounts held by various Finkelshtein family members and associates.

The defendant provided his tax preparer with BTI’s corporate bank records, but did not provide records for the cash deposits made to various personal bank accounts.

This resulted in inaccurate gross receipts being reported on BTI’s corporate bank records for fiscal years Oct. 2007 through Oct. 2010.