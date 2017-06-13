Hotels nearly booked as Niagara Falls prepares for Wallenda stunt

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s expected to be one of the biggest events happening at Niagara Falls this year – Erendira Wallenda will be flying, suspended from a helicopter by her teeth, over the falls.

“For whatever reason, every time there’s this sense of wonder,” said Andrea Czopp, the Communications Director for Destination Niagara USA. “People do all kinds of crazy things for crazy reasons and I think there’s something about the power of this water that ignites an intrigue.”

The stunt is taking place at 8:30am Thursday, June 15. Those at the park are suggesting in-person spectators head to Terrapin Point at Goat Island to see the spectacle. The Wallenda family says it’s really a stunt made for great TV and it’ll be streamed live on News 4 as well as on stations across the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

“It’s always really exciting anytime you can get national and international attention on Niagara Falls,” said Czopp.

Organizers are suggesting those who are going to view the act from the Falls arrive between 7 and 7:30am.

While they aren’t sure how many people to expect, they are telling us most hotels in the downtown area are nearly booked already.

“Something like this really brings the exposure to Niagara Falls to people around the world.”

Terrapin Point on Goat Island will provide the best vantage point, according to the tourism bureau director — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 13, 2017

This is what our location will be when Erendira dangles over the falls Thursday pic.twitter.com/lFvwBWh01I — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 13, 2017

We're hearing from the Niagara Falls Tourism Director of Communications about the logistics for Thursday's event pic.twitter.com/kjGi7nh2io — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 13, 2017

The Niagara Falls Tourism Bureau is reporting most hotels are nearly booked. — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 13, 2017