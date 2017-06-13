Hotels nearly booked as Niagara Falls prepares for Wallenda stunt

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s expected to be one of the biggest events happening at Niagara Falls this year – Erendira Wallenda will be flying, suspended from a helicopter by her teeth, over the falls.
“For whatever reason, every time there’s this sense of wonder,” said Andrea Czopp, the Communications Director for Destination Niagara USA. “People do all kinds of crazy things for crazy reasons and I think there’s something about the power of this water that ignites an intrigue.”
The stunt is taking place at 8:30am Thursday, June 15. Those at the park are suggesting in-person spectators head to Terrapin Point at Goat Island to see the spectacle. The Wallenda family says it’s really a stunt made for great TV and it’ll be streamed live on News 4 as well as on stations across the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.
“It’s always really exciting anytime you can get national and international attention on Niagara Falls,” said Czopp.
Organizers are suggesting those who are going to view the act from the Falls arrive between 7 and 7:30am.
While they aren’t sure how many people to expect, they are telling us most hotels in the downtown area are nearly booked already.
“Something like this really brings the exposure to Niagara Falls to people around the world.”