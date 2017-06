LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Because of expected thunderstorms, Lancaster National Speedway has cancelled its Thursday Rockin’ the Raceway event.

“We can’t consciously have the bands take the stage and our customers outside under those conditions,” Tim Packman, Track President, said. “There was a lot of interest to see KISS Army, Metal Militia and 1980 Something perform on Thursday, too.”

Weekend events at the track are still scheduled to happen.

