MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medina Central School District was briefly on lockout Tuesday morning as police looked for a warrant suspect in the area.

Police were looking for the suspect in the area of the school campus, the district’s Superintendent told News 4.

Normal procedures went on inside the school, but no classes were held outside during that time.

Staff members were escorted into the building, but no one else was let in.