Monument in Niagara Square to be rehabilitated

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The well-known monument in Niagara Square will be getting a makeover.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says more than $640,000 will be spent to rehabilitate the McKinley Monument.

The project will include replacing missing and damaged marble.

The monument was installed in 1907 to commemorate the assassination of President William McKinley.

“The assassination of our 25th President, William McKinley, at the Pan-American Exposition, in 1901, will forever place Buffalo in the history books,” Don Siuta, with the Buffalo Arts Commission, said. “The monument has become a destination for many visitors.”

The project is expected to be done by September.

While crews work on the monument, Food Truck Thursday will be temporarily moved to W. Genesee St.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s