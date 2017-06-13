Monument in Niagara Square to be rehabilitated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The well-known monument in Niagara Square will be getting a makeover.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says more than $640,000 will be spent to rehabilitate the McKinley Monument.

The project will include replacing missing and damaged marble.

The monument was installed in 1907 to commemorate the assassination of President William McKinley.

“The assassination of our 25th President, William McKinley, at the Pan-American Exposition, in 1901, will forever place Buffalo in the history books,” Don Siuta, with the Buffalo Arts Commission, said. “The monument has become a destination for many visitors.”

The project is expected to be done by September.

While crews work on the monument, Food Truck Thursday will be temporarily moved to W. Genesee St.