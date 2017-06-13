New room at West Hertel Academy gives students a place to practice “mindfulness meditation”

By Published:

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A North Buffalo school is taking a unique approach to help students relax and perform better at school.

Students at West Hertel Academy can now visit a meditation room. Students who are upset or having behavioral issues can work directly with a meditation consultant.

The room, which opened Tuesday, features an overhead projector which shows nature scenes and soothing music to help with meditation.

School leaders say that the meditation room adds a needed additional layer of intervention so that students can have an outlet to keep them on track at school.

“I’ve actually seen with my own eyes what it actually does for each student,” licensed social worker Rachel McCarley said. “Seeing them coming in and crying or upset and angry or tense and seeing them walk away feeling calm or relaxed and happy and wanting to enjoy the rest of their academic day.”

The meditation consultant will be at the school three days a week, but the room is available for students and staff to use on their own.

 

