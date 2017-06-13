News 4 Premier Prospect: Miro Heiskanen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our fifth News 4 Premier Prospect is Miro Heiskanen, a Finnish defenseman whose steady, balanced game may lead to him being the first blue-liner selected.

Here’s the lowdown on Heiskanen:

Position:

Defense (left shot)

Height/Weight:

6’0, 174 lbs

Team:

HIFK (Liiga)

In one sentence:

Using more finesse than force, Miro Heiskanen is a prime example of the new breed of defenseman: Reliable as a puck-mover, sharp with his shot… and smart with his checks, as Heiskanen rarely picks up penalty minutes.