Passenger charged with drug possession following Brant traffic stop

BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) – An early morning traffic stop Tuesday on Southwestern Boulevard resulted in both the driver and passenger being arrested.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation about 1 a.m. Tuesday for an equipment violation. While investigating the incident, the driver, Daniel Pfaffenbach, 36, of South Dayton, was found to have a revoked driver’s license and an outstanding warrant from the City of Dunkirk.

Both Pfaffenbach and Kelly Mallaber, the passenger exited the vehicle before it was towed. Mallaber advised the deputy that there were multiple needles containing heroin in the vehicle’s cabin.

A search of the vehicle and Mallaber’s purse discovered a cap with heroin residue, a bag of heroin, 29 Lyrica pills in an unmarked bottle, a glass pipe with cocaine residue, and ten syringes with cocaine residue.

Mallaber, 25, of Gowanda, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance not in the original container. She was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending her arraignment.