Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Grand Island hit and run

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are seeking public assistance in the investigation of a hit and run incident that happened Tuesday evening on East River Road.

State Police responded to the area at 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

An investigation revealed that a newer four-door Dodge pick-up truck with passenger side mirror damage struck an adult female on the west shoulder of the roadway and left the scene.

The pedestrian has been transported to ECMC and is in critical condition.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on scene.

East River Road between Whitehaven Road and Riverwoods Drive is expected to be closed for two hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 585-344-6200