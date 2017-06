BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department’s Underwater Recovery Team responded to a report of a body found in Scajaquada Creek.

BREAKING: Underwater Recovery Team called for a report of a body floating in the water near Forest Avenue & West Avenue. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 13, 2017

Authorities, including homicide detectives, went to the scene on Buffalo’s west side, close to the mouth of the Niagara River.

A News 4 source said the body was that of a male.

News 4 will update this story with more information as soon as it is available.