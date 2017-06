BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are looking for information as they investigate a shooting death late Monday night.

Officers were called to Pries Avenue around 11:45 p.m., where they determined a male had been shot multiple times.

Police say the victim died at the scene. So far they have not released his name or age.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tipline, (716) 847-2255.