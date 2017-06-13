“Spirit Ride” to raise awareness about “Move Over” law

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Failure to slow down and move over for tow trucks and emergency vehicles pulled over on roads can be deadly for first responders, tow truck operators, and law enforcement.

A “Spirit Ride” on Thursday will aim to raise awareness about New York State’s “Move Over” law with a procession of tow trucks led by a ceremonial casket. The procession will pay tribute to tow operators and other first responders killed by passing vehicles while working alongside highways and roads.

The relay is a national event, with the procession “changing hands” more than 200 times across the country.

The Western New York portion of the Spirit Ride is being organized by Michael Bellreng of Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, with the support of the New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Department, AAA, and many other local municipalities and police departments.

The event will begin 10 a.m. Thursday with a ceremony at Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, 345 Grand Island Blvd. in Tonawanda.

The procession route is as follows:

Starting at 345 Grand Island Blvd Tonawanda NY 14150.

Head Northwest on Grand Island Blvd to River Road.

Turn right onto River Road through the City of Tonawanda.

Turn Left onto River Road through the City of North Tonawanda. Continue on River Road into City of Niagara Falls.

Turn right onto Williams road.

Turn left onto Niagara Falls Blvd.

Turn right onto Hyde Park Blvd.

Turn right onto Witmer Road.

Turn right onto Military Road.

Turn Left onto Niagara Falls Bld. Proceed on NFBLVD through Niagara Falls, Wheatfield, North Tonawanda, Amherst/Tonawanda

Turn right onto Sheridan Drive.

Turn Left onto Delaware Ave and proceed into downtown Buffalo.

Procession will end at the City of Buffalo City Hall.