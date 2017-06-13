Victim in fatal rollover crash at Buffalo airport identified

Related Coverage 1 arrested in fatal rollover accident at Buffalo Airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo NFTA has released the name of the victim in a fatal rollover accident late last Wednesday night at the Buffalo Airport.

Daisy Josiah, 53, from Maplewood, Minn. was killed in the crash after the pickup truck she was riding in crashed and flipped.

There were four other people in the vehicle, all residents of Minnesota, except for the driver, a 45-year-old from Buffalo.

The driver had just picked up three people from the airport. Three other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another vehicle was involved with the crash. The driver, Lawrence Penna of Williamsville, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.