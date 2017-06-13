Williamsville CSD Assistant Superintendent fired after years on leave

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scott Martzloff, Superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, confirmed on Tuesday morning that Dr. Kim Kirsch has been fired.

News 4 was told that on Monday, teachers in the district received an email that a hearing officer recommended firing the Assistant Superintendent.

The officer said the school district had just cause to do so. Since 2014, Kirsch had been suspended and was on paid leave.

Kirsch said her suspension was in retaliation for her questioning of Martzloff. Kirsch questioned his ethics and behavior.

Before the firing took place, Kirsch’s lawyer, Michael Starvaggi, said the move to do so is “totally contrary with law.”

“We’re not done,” Starvaggi said of the firing he called “virtually unprecedented.”