Williamsville CSD Assistant Superintendent fired after years on leave

By Published: Updated:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scott Martzloff, Superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, confirmed on Tuesday morning that Dr. Kim Kirsch has been fired.

News 4 was told that on Monday, teachers in the district received an email that a hearing officer recommended firing the Assistant Superintendent.

The officer said the school district had just cause to do so. Since 2014, Kirsch had been suspended and was on paid leave.

Kirsch said her suspension was in retaliation for her questioning of Martzloff. Kirsch questioned his ethics and behavior.

Before the firing took place, Kirsch’s lawyer, Michael Starvaggi, said the move to do so is “totally contrary with law.”

“We’re not done,” Starvaggi said of the firing he called “virtually unprecedented.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s