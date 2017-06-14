Amazon is coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – E-tail giant Amazon confirmed Wednesday that it will be opening a new center in Lancaster, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

The Western New York warehouse will only be their second “sortation” center located in the entire state- the company also currently has a Prime Now hub in Manhattan.

Sortation centers differ from Amazon fulfillment centers. Orders are picked, packed, and shipped from fulfillment centers- at sortation centers, associates sort customer packages that originate in fulfillment centers by zip code to allow for faster and expanded delivery options.

Lauren Lynch, a representative from Amazon, said that many contributing factors go into Amazon’s selection for new fulfillment or sortation locations.

“Most importantly, we want to make sure our facilities are placed as close to the customer as possible to ensure we can offer a great Prime service and fast shipping speeds,” Lynch said. “We also look at the workforce, and we’ve found great talent in abundance in New York State.”

The sortation center is expected to open later this year.