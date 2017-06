AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for two people regarding possibly stolen property.

Authorities say property was possibly stolen from the Niagara Falls Blvd. store earlier this month.

The two persons of interest are only identified as a white male and a white female.

Anyone who knows who they are can call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1329, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH-17-732305-DQ