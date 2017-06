BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man admitted to leaving his one-year-old child alone at home.

Charles Rodriguez Sr., 40, pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Police were looking for Rodriguez because of a theft at a dollar store from earlier this month. He was not there when officers got to his home, but they found his child awake in a crib, in an 85-degree room.

They found Rodriguez early Tuesday. He could spend six months in jail.