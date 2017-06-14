Bills new look defense still piecing things together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It will be very interesting to watch and see how the linebackers eventually fit together in Sean McDermott’s new 4-3 defense. The head coach has said he is not opposed to moving players around. Gerald Hodges signed as a free agent this offseason. Hodges finished with a career high 83 tackles last season and is versatile enough to play inside or outside linebacker.

“We are all asked to know the defense,” Hodges said after practice on Wednesday. “Not just one particular thing or all that but, the positions and what the defense is surrounded by and how everything ties together. We are asked to go in there and know the entire defense.

The Bills also signed two new safeties this offseason – Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. The duo will be counted on to lead the secondary.

“The coaches rely on safeties to make a lot of the calls,” Poyer said. “So, it is a lot so him and I together. I think we are coming along really well. The communication is there and the chemistry is there.

“I communicate with him,” Hyde added. “He is a smart player. Sometimes if I don’t know what to do I look to him, we work good off each other.”

A few injury updates from Wednesday’s practice:

Sammy Watkins was on the field and looked good. LeSean McCoy returned after missing the first day with a stomach virus. Kyle Williams did some drills at the beginning of practice but sat out the team portion, he’s dealing with neck stiffness.