Buffalo Police investigating shooting at Clinton Street and Fillmore Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at about 5:15 Wednesday evening at Clinton Street and Fillmore Avenue.

A male victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo in a private vehicle.



								
			
			


	

					

	


	

					




			

			




					
