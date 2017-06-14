Buffalo Police investigating shooting at Clinton Street and Fillmore Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at about 5:15 Wednesday evening at Clinton Street and Fillmore Avenue.
A male victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo in a private vehicle.
