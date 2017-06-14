Cheektowaga woman charged with Leandra’s Law DWI

By Published:

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga woman was charged with Leandra’s Law DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a Saturday night traffic stop.

Joanne L. Batch, 45, of Cheektowaga, was stopped on West Yorkshire Road after one of the three children in her vehicle called 911 due to her erratic driving. The three children were all under the age of 16.

According to New York State Police reports, troopers observed Batch’s car moving from a lane unsafely.

She was given standard field sobriety tests which she failed.

Batch was arraigned in the town of Freedom and is due back in court June 2017.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s