Cheektowaga woman charged with Leandra’s Law DWI

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga woman was charged with Leandra’s Law DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a Saturday night traffic stop.

Joanne L. Batch, 45, of Cheektowaga, was stopped on West Yorkshire Road after one of the three children in her vehicle called 911 due to her erratic driving. The three children were all under the age of 16.

According to New York State Police reports, troopers observed Batch’s car moving from a lane unsafely.

She was given standard field sobriety tests which she failed.

Batch was arraigned in the town of Freedom and is due back in court June 2017.