“I’m not fearful” says Erendira Wallenda as she prepares for historic stunt

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erendira Wallenda says she is fearless and ready to be take on this challenge and make history. The acrobatic artist says she’s been preparing for this moment for a while now.

“You can’t do what we do and be freaked out,” says Erendira Wallenda, the lifelong performer. “If you’re scared of it, then it becomes dangerous.”

The stunt performer will be spending several minutes suspended under a helicopter, hanging by her teeth, nearly 300 feet above the falls. She will be dangling above doing different aerial movements, eventually hanging from her feet and then her teeth while wearing a mouth piece, similar to mouth guard, and using all the muscles in her jaw to stay above the falls. That part of the stunt will last about 10 to 20 seconds. She will be tethered during the ordeal, though she’s hopeful she won’t have to use the security rope.

Erendira is looking to break her husband, Nik’s, record- hanging by his teeth at 200 feet– and says she’s excited to be taking on this challenge on the five year anniversary of his daring walk across the falls.

“I remember watching Nikolas as he was crossing the falls and thinking, ‘I wonder what it would feel or look like,'” recalls Enerdira. “[I was] never thinking that five years later, I would have the same opportunity. I feel blessed.”

The daredevil couple says they hope the millions from around the world who watch the stunt will be inspired by it and that it’ll draw even more people to visit Niagara Falls.

Erendira says rain or shine, as long as there isn’t any lightening, she will be out here at 8:30am Thursday morning, hoping to shatter the record.

