J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is June 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over 12,000 runners from 359 companies will pack Delaware Park Thursday night for the 37th annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

The rain-or-shine event will kick off at 6:45 p.m.

Road closures are scheduled for Amherst Street, Delaware Avenue, Nottingham Terrace, and Middlesex Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Parkside Avenue exit from 198 will be heavily traveled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will also be heavy around Buffalo State College from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to arrival and department from the shuttle bus locations.

