Local baseball players nabbed in MLB Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During the 40 rounds of the MLB draft four Section VI baseball players received phone calls from the big league.

8th round, New York Yankees – Kyle Zurak, Pitcher – Radford & Williamsville North HS

9th round, San Francisco Giants – Aaron Phillips, Pitcher – St. Bonaventure & Cleveland-Hill HS

17th round, Milwaukee Brewers- LG Castillo, Centerfielder – Lancaster High School

21st round. Cincinnati Reds – Christian Young, Pitcher – Niagara County Community College & Frontier High School

News 4 Sports caught up with Phillips and Castillo after news of their selection.

Aaron Phillips, the reigning Atlantic-10 Pitcher of the year, was celebrating his top-10 selection with a family party on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is a dream come true but I know at the same time it is just a start,” Phillips said. “It is nice just to take a couple days here to reflect on how far I have come playing since I was 5 years old.” Phillips says he is expecting a call from the Giants in the coming days to finalize his plans for rookie ball.

LG Castillo is the youngest local prospect at just 17 years old. He has already committed to play college baseball at Oklahoma and said he will weigh his options after the Brewers send an offer. No matter what he decides, the moment on Wednesday afternoon is on his family will never forget.

“That moment was everything to me,” Castillo said with a smile. “I had two of my best friends here with me when it happened so, I jumped up and ran into the kitchen and my Mom and step Dad where there ready to hug me.”