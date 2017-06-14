Men’s shop, jewelry store combine

News 4 Staff Published:

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two stores that have been fixtures for decades will now be under the same roof.

S&E Jewelers and the Riverside Men’s Shop cut the ribbon at their new shared space on Transit Rd. Tuesday night.

James and Natalie Neumann bought the stores about ten years ago, and decided to bring them together now.

“With the jewelry concept, along with the clothing, so many people are coming to pick out one or the other already,” James said. “It’s so nice to have it convenient. A lot of wives are shopping for their husbands, so it really works out for them as well. They can pick up a little something on the side and say ‘Honey, I got something here for you.'”

S&E Jewelers has been in business since 1948.

Riverside Men’s Shop celebrates its 100th anniversary next year.

