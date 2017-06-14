NCCC pitcher is heading to the MLB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara County Community College pitcher from Hamburg has been drafted into the MLB.

Christian Young, a sophomore at NCCC, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in Wednesday’s portion of the Major League Baseball Draft, the 617th overall pick of the 21st round.

Young is a graduate of Frontier High School. At 6’5″, he has a fastball that was recently clocked at 94 MPH. This past spring, he went 6-2 with three complete games and a critical three-inning save in the NJCAA Div. III semifinals. He allowed just 10 earned runs (1.57 ERA) and struck out 106 batters over 57.1 innings pitched for NCCC, which won a school-record 47 games, a Region III Div. III championship and recently finished as runner-up at the NJCAA Div. III World Series.

As a freshman, Young was 9-0 with four complete games for the Thunderwolves, who won the Region III Div. III Championship and advanced to the NJCAA Div. III World Series. In 52.2 innings pitched, Young allowed just 27 hits and seven earned runs (1.20 ERA). He also registered 79 strikeouts.

Young, who was a 23rd-round selection of the Oakland Athletics last June, is the third NCCC player to be drafted under head coach Matt Clingersmith’s watch joining Sean Jamieson (2011, 17th round, Oakland A’s) and Christian Barczykowski (2012, 27th round, Atlanta Braves).